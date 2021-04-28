LATEST: 38 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 38 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 371. A further 13 deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, three of which occurred in April. The median age of those who died was 85.

Of today's new cases, 77% are under the age of 45. Some 131 cases were in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 153 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU, and 17 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of April 26, 2021, 1,417,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,014,640 people have received their first dose and 403,302 people have received their second dose.