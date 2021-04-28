Covid-19 outbreaks at Newbridge schools

Two secondary schools in Newbridge are currently dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks among their students.

All TY students at the Patrician Secondary School have been asked to stay at home and restrict their movements. They will not be allowed to return to the school until Monday, May 10, and will be taught online until then.

The entire year has been deemed close contacts of a Covid-19 case, and are being tested for the virus. They will be allowed to return to school on May 10 only after testing negative for a second time for the virus.

Meanwhile, the nearby Holy Family Secondary School has said that two year groups in the school have been identified as close contacts.

"We currently have two year groups identified, as a precautionary measure, by the HSE as close contacts. If the HSE identify a school close contact to us, we will be in contact, via the app, as soon as we receive instruction to do so. It remains essential that your child does not attend school if there is evidence of Covid 19 symptoms," said a statement on its website.