It's now the turn of the next group to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

People aged 60 to 64 are now being asked to register for their COVID-19 vaccine on the HSE website. This includes everyone aged 60-64, including people aged 60-64 who have health conditions that put them at higher risk from COVID-19.

People in this group will be vaccinated at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Kildare vaccinations will take place at Punchestown.

Online registration will commence today, Friday, 23 April, beginning with people aged 64.

If you are aged:

• 64 register on Friday 23 April, or any time after

• 63 register on Saturday 24 April, or any time after

• 62 register on Sunday 25 April, or any time after

• 61 register on Monday 26 April, or any time after

• 60 register on Tuesday, 27 April or any time after

The vaccine being offered to people aged 60 to 64 is called COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca has been approved for use by both the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee),

As of Wednesday night over 147,500 people have registered for their vaccine.

To avoid delays the HSE is asking people to register by age on specific days initially. Registration days are being staggered to ensure the HSE can provide good support to people using the system or calling its phone service.