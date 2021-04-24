PROPERTY WATCH: This 'fixer upper' is one of the cheapest houses on the Irish property market

This two-bedroom bungalow with an adjoining garage is currently one of the cheapest homes on the market in Ireland and can be snatched up for less than the price of an average deposit.

Situated along the Wild Atlantic Way in Ballylongford village on the Shannon Estuary in north Kerry, this house is listed with a €20,000 price tag on Daft.ie.

The property requires extensive refurbishment, but could be the ideal fixer-upper for someone looking to get their foot on the property ladder.