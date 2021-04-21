ALERT: Irish supermarket chain recalls two products due to possibility of undercooked chicken

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for two chicken products from Dunnes Stores due to the possibility of undercooked chicken.

Dunnes Stores is recalling batches of its 'Sharing Breaded Irish Chicken Goujons' and its 'Sharing Sweet Chilli Irish Chicken Wings', as the batches may have been possibly undercooked by the producer.

Products

Dunnes Stores Sharing Breaded Irish Chicken Goujons, pack size: 250g; All batch codes and all best before dates.

Dunnes Stores Sharing Sweet Chilli Irish Chicken Wings, pack size: 450g; All batch codes and all best before dates.

"Dunnes Stores is recalling all batches of its Sharing Breaded Irish Chicken Goujons and Sharing Sweet Chilli Irish Chicken Wings, as the batches may have been possibly undercooked by the producer," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.