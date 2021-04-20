Competition: Punchestown asks Kildare kids to show their true colours for festival

Punchestown is asking local primary school kids to create their very own set of racing colours.

Jockeys taking part in the upcoming Punchestown Festival, which will take place behind closed doors from April 27, will pick their favourite design — and the winner will get a €250 Smyths Toys voucher; an Art and Hobby hamper; their framed Winners Colours and a pet hamper, all sponsored by Naas company Irish Dog Foods.

Youngsters are being invited to take an old shirt or t-shirt and create a design with paint, crayons, markers, fabrics, ribbons, glitter or whatever else takes their fancy.

A picture of the design should be sent to info@punchestown.com with the entrant’s name, age, school, area of residence and contact number for parent/guardian. Closing date: Sunday, April 25.