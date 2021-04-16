LATEST: 14 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 420. Eleven additional deaths from the virus, three of which occurred in April, have also been confirmed. The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.

Almost three-quarters of the new cases notified today are under the age of 45. Some 147 cases occurred in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 190 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. Twelve additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, April 14, 1,121,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 789,526 people have received their first dose and 331,477 people have received their second dose.

