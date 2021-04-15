LATEST: 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 30 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 309 nationwide. A further eight deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, four of which occurred in April. The median age of those who died was 79 and the age range was 43-92 years.

Of today's new cases, 168 are men / 141 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old. Some 107 cases were in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath,14 in Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. Some 22 additional hospitalisations occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of April 13, 2021, 1,094,964 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 769,721 people have received their first dose and 325,243 people have received their second dose.