Ireland one of the most expensive countries for charging electric cars

Electric cars have been growing in popularity across Europe in recent years with EVs making up 10.5% of all new car registrations in the European Union in 2020 compared to just 3% the previous year.

Switcher.ie has looked at the cost of electricity across Europe and worked out how much you would pay on average to charge a vehicle in different countries.

Ireland came out as the fourth most expensive country to charge an electric vehicle in Europe costing on average €15.08 per charge, €12.21 more per charge than Ukraine, the cheapest country in Europe.

Germany is the most expensive country in Europe to charge an EV at over €19. The average cost to charge an EV in Europe is €10.13.

SEE FULL TABLE BELOW