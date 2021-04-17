Ireland one of the most expensive countries for charging electric cars
Ireland one of the most expensive countries for charging electric cars
Electric cars have been growing in popularity across Europe in recent years with EVs making up 10.5% of all new car registrations in the European Union in 2020 compared to just 3% the previous year.
Switcher.ie has looked at the cost of electricity across Europe and worked out how much you would pay on average to charge a vehicle in different countries.
Ireland came out as the fourth most expensive country to charge an electric vehicle in Europe costing on average €15.08 per charge, €12.21 more per charge than Ukraine, the cheapest country in Europe.
Germany is the most expensive country in Europe to charge an EV at over €19. The average cost to charge an EV in Europe is €10.13.
SEE FULL TABLE BELOW
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on