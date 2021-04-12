LATEST: 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 34 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 394 confirmed cases. Three quarters of the national cases today occurred in people under 45. Some 175 cases were in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties

No further deaths related to Covid-19 were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 745,363 people have received their first dose and 313,031 people have received their second dose.



