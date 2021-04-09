LATEST: 32 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

There have been 32 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today, out of a total of 473 nationwide.

Some 34 additional deaths were also notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, three of which occurred in April, four occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, five occurred in January, and 3 occurred in December or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 33 - 96 years.

Of today's cases, 76% are under the age of 45, and 229 are in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 212 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU; and 17 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Anyone exposed to Covid-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious - please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of Covid-19."