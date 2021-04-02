School pupils across Kildare to get free music instruments in ambitious initiative headed by trad musician

Pupils in Kildare schools are to receive free musical instruments as part of a national music education programme being piloted in Kildare.

Music Generation is a collaboration between Kildare Co Council and Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB)

Tipperary-born pianist, lecturer and traditional musician Alan Costello, was appointed Music Generation Development Officer for Kildare in January last year.

Kildare was among five new areas of Ireland selected for participation in Music Generation in May 2019, along with Kerry, Longford, Meath and Tipperary.

The initiative is part of Creative Youth – a Creative Ireland Programme plan to enable the creative potential of every child and young person.

Under the plan, the areas will be co-funded through the Department of Education and Skills to establish the programme within their county. This funding will be matched on a 50/50 basis by money raised locally, ensuring long-term sustainability into the future.

Mr Costello's role is to develop and oversee an affordable, accessible programme of performance music education for children and young people ages 0 to 18 across the county.

This will include building partnerships with music and arts tuition services in the area, coordinating with schools, youth and community groups to create ensembles, choirs and other initiatives, embracing all musical genres and styles.

Initiated by Music Network in 2010, Music Generation is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships.

A Maynooth University graduate, Mr Costello returned to Ireland after 12 years in the UK.

Whilst at NUIM Alan served as conductor of the renowned Maynooth University Chamber Choir.

A keen traditional Irish musician, Alan is a regular fixture on the Fleadh and festival circuits both in Ireland and abroad. He has won numerous All-Ireland titles, including, in 1997, the senior Button Accordion, duet and trio titles, an incredibly rare feat.