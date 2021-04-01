LATEST: 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 761. A further 18 deaths, 11 of which occurred in March, were attributed to the virus. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 - 95 years.

Of the cases notified today: 383 are men / 373 are women; 72% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old. Some 372 cases occurred in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 274 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU, and 18 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 29, 819,676 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 590,688 people have received their first dose and 228,988 people have received their second dose.