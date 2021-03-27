Got ya! Gardaí seize two suspected fraudulent driving licences from motorists
Gardaí seized two suspected fraudulent driving licences from motorists which were stopped during the course of their day on March 20 using their Mobility App and Lapdock.
The documents seized by gardaí in Cahir and Cashel will be forensically analysed and the consequences for possessing same result in a criminal conviction under the theft and fraud offences act as well as a disqualification.
Check out their post below:
