Thirty-nine new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Thirty-nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 606. Three further deaths have been attributed to the virus, two of which occurred in March.

Of the cases notified today: 298 are men / 305 are women; 75% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old. Some 249 cases are in Dublin, 57 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 31 in Louth and the remaining 198 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 312 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 22, 690,449 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 503,796 people have received their first dose and 186,653 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The vast majority of people are making a huge sacrifice and missing time with loved ones in order for us to stay on course with the public health guidance.

"However, we know that in the week ending March 14th, approximately one-in-ten people visited another household for social reasons, with most of these visits involving time spent indoors. While this clearly demonstrates that the vast majority of people are sticking with the public health guidance, it does represent a significant change versus January when just one in 20 people were visiting other homes for social reasons. Please continue to stick with the public heath advice and avoid visiting other homes at this time – do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread.”