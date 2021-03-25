Newbridge College student Roshanna Houlihan wins Kildare Student Enterprise Award

Newbridge College student Roshanna Houlihan has won Kildare's Student Enterprise Programme competition.

This year's event, organised by the Kildare County Council Local Enterprise Office, was held virtually on Thursday, March 25. 1,050 students from across 14 secondary schools in Kildare took part in the annual programme.

Roshanna, and her TY Mini Company Make Your Mark, will now represent the county at the national final in May, in the senior category of the competition. Roshanna creates pieces of art on everyday objects using pyrography, which is the art of using wood burning.

Examples of Make Your Mark's products

Second place county winners were Emma Halpin, Chloe Curran and Alex Carpenter of FoodUcate in Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, and and third place county winners were students Hugh Hamilton, Rory Kenny, Adam Williamson, Michael Collins, Conor Manifold from Newbridge College with TY Sports Stands.

In the Most Creative Business Idea category which is open to senior students, Katie Coughlan of Celbridge Community School came out on top with ‘Covid-19 Essentials’ and will also progress to the National Final.



Kildare has a successful track record in the student enterprise competition with students of St Marys College Naas awarded third place in the Senior Category at the National Final 2019 with their company The Struggle is Real, and students from Scoil Dara Kilcock winning an award at the National Finals the previous year with their business Éirlert.

Special guests at the Kildare Final included; Mayor Mark Stafford, Chief Executive Kildare County Council Peter Carey, Head of Enterprise Kildare County Council, Jacqui McNabb together with judges Sean Ryan, Jane Manzor and Paul Murtagh and Elected Members, teachers, parents and students.

Speaking at the County Final, Head of Enterprise Kildare County Council, Jacqui McNabb said:

“We have a very successful student enterprise programme here in Kildare, with over 1,000 students from 14 local schools taking part this year. Our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we wish them the very best of luck on Friday 14th, we’ll all be logged on to support them.”

Also speaking at the County Final, Chief Executive Kildare County Council Peter Carey congratulated the students, saying: “In what has been a particularly challenging year for students the programme has offered them an outlet outside of the usual school demands.

"What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business.

"The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers.”