Man arrested in Kildare due before courts this morning in connection with invoice redirect fraud

A man arrested in Naas last Monday, March 15, as part of an investigation into invoice redirect fraud, is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested following a search by gardai attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, as part of Operation SKEIN.

Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed form Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.