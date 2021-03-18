LATEST: 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 24 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 582. No further deaths have been reported from the virus.

Of the cases notified today, 290 are men / 291 are women; 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old. Some 156 cases are in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 455,182 people have received their first dose and 165,398 people have received their second dose.