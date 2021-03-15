Naas gardaí nab speeding driver three times over the legal limit

A speed check for this driver will result in a court appearance. Picture: An Garda Siochana

Naas Roads Policing Unit recently recently detected a car travelling at speed of 157 km/h in 100 km/h zone.

The driver was three times over the legal limit at the time, according to gardaí.

The driver was charged with dangerous driving and a court appearance is to follow.