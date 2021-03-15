Oscar nod: Prosperous girl Eva Whittaker's ‘Wolfwalkers’ nominated for Best Animated Feature

The Kilkenny-based animation studio, Cartoon Saloon, has been nominated for an Academy Award for 'Wolfwalkers'.

The film stars Prosperous girl Eva Whittaker as the voice of Mebh Óg MacTíre, a young member of a tribe rumored to have the ability to turn into wolves by night. The young actress is a sixth-class pupil in Scoil an Linbh Íosa in Prosperous. Eva, a student of Vicky Barry Performing Arts auditioned for the part over three years ago when casting agent Louise Kiely visited one of Vicky's classes as part of their nationwide search for the voice of Mebh.

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland has congratulated Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, and the Kilkenny animation studio. The critically acclaimed animated feature film is nominated for Best Animated Feature at the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, April 25.

Thank you to @TheAcademy members for #WolfWalkers nomination in the Animated Feature Film category. Congratulations to @tommmoore & @rossstewart.art, the whole team involved in the production & our coproduction partners Melusine/Studio 352. https://t.co/mOZWgo7VSD — Cartoon Saloon (@CartoonSaloon) March 15, 2021

“Our warmest congratulations to directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, screenwriter Will Collins, and all at Cartoon Saloon on their Academy Award nomination today," said Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive, Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland.

"Wolfwalkers is a triumph of creative collaboration and Irish storytelling, and we are exceptionally proud to have supported the film. The consistent and continued success of Cartoon Saloon’s work is testament to Ireland’s thriving animation industry, and indicative of the creative talent working tirelessly to produce powerfully engaging stories for audiences, both at home and around the world.”