Happy Mother's Day to all Kildare mums!

We asked Leinster Leader/KildareNow readers to send us in pictures/tributes to their mothers to mark Mother's Day, and to enter into a draw to win a fantastic €500 voucher from Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.

The winner drawn was Teresa Thorpe from Athy, pictured above, nominated by her daughter Lisa who wrote:

"My name is Lisa Smith and I work as a nurse in London. My mam Teresa Thorpe is in Athy and due to the pandemic I have not been able to see her. The last time I saw her was my wedding which was 12.09.19.

"She has worked for the Irish Wheelchair Association but has not been able to work due to the pandemic. Both of my parents have followed the government guidelines and they have not been able to see anyone for the past year. I know it’s been especially hard for my mam.

"Whitewater shopping centre is her favourite place to shop and it holds special memories for us! I always get the bus from Dublin airport to Newbridge and my mam and I will meet in the shopping centre for a browse and catch up! It’s our tradition now

"Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you have a wonderful day. We look forward to seeing you soon! Counting down the days! Lots of love, Lisa xxx"

Congratulations Teresa!

Here are just some more of the fantastic tributes to Kildare mothers we received. Check out some more in next Tuesday's Leinster Leader...

This is my mum Maureen Morley, who lives in Westport, with my son. They have an amazing bond and she is his special person. My mum is mum to five and nanny to 11 grandchildren. Our mammy is one in a million, she is our world.

- Laura Bullard

To Stella Conlan, Newbridge - a fantastic florist

My Mam, my friend so dear,

Throughout my life you’re always near.

A gorgeous smile to guide my way,

You’re the sunshine to light my day.

Happy Mother’s Day,

Love, your daughter Kellyann xxx

My name is Aneta Mazur-Malawska and I live in Kilcock. Newbridge and Whitewater Shopping Sentre is my favourite and my mother Barbara’s. Even though she is far away — she lives in Poland — she has her favourites in Ireland. The picture attached was taken in Spain in 2019, when nobody thought of virus disruption ahead. Like many of us, I haven’t been able to hug my mother for so long now! Hoping it will change soon… This picture represents three generations of my family. Wishing all mothers a very happy Mother’s Day 2021.

PS: Mother’s Day is celebrated in Poland on May 26.

Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend, Pauline McNamara from Craddockstown, Naas. Thank you for always supporting me in everything I do. This will be our first Mother’s Day since I moved out of our family home, but no matter where I live, I will never be too old to come back home for mammy chats, hugs, laughs, advice and dinners! Love you millions, love Karen

To Josephine Quigley, Máthair,

Selfless mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Your resilience, love, and ability to put your family before anything and everything inspires me to be the best mum to my children. You continue to educate yourself to help others through your acupuncture and massage. You support, encourage and look after dad through his macular degeneration and vision loss. You are the light of our family.

Love your children, Carol, Louise and Grace, Newbridge

I would love to nominate my mother, Karen Rowlett, from Newbridge, to win your €500 Whitewater Voucher. On February 1, my mother lost her own mother and this will be her first Mother’s Day without her. My mam is the strongest woman I know and since I am a singer, I thought I would put a message into something I only know how into poetry.



To my mam on Mother’s Day



The kindest woman in every way,

You’ve shown me strength, love and care,

To you my darling mother, no one could compare

Although these last couple of months have been hard,

I’d love to reward you with a €500 whitewater gift card

So you can browse and shop when we are out again,

You can even spend the day lunching with your friends.

There’s nothing I could say that would be enough,

You’ve made me into the woman I’ve become,

I hope you have the best Mother’s Day

The most special woman in every way.

- Amy Rowlett

My mam is Mary Hartigan from Dunlavin. She is an amazing woman who cares for everyone else before herself. She looks after all her children even though we are all grown up, going over and above she minds all her grandchildren and never complains. She travels most days to my grandad to look after him without asking for a thing. She looked after my dad when he got sick with cancer and is still looking after him. I’m proud to be her daughter and hope I turn out just like her. Couldn't ask for a better person. — Leona Sneyd

I would like to nominate my mum Jennifer Mc Nally, from Kildare and now living in Edenderry. She is a mum in a million and has always been there for my sisters and I. She has had to double job for the past 32 years, as my dad was killed in a car accident in 1989, on the day of their 10th wedding anniversary. They were testdriving a new car and sadly my dad and the salesman from the garage were both killed. My mum was a passenger in the car and the only survivor, she had many serious injuries and very nearly didn't make it. Thankfully for us that she did. She didn't always have an easy time, raising four girls alone. It's only since I became a mum myself, I fully understood how difficult it was for her. She is a very strong lady and has such a positive attitude always. She is our rock and we love her dearly. — Leona Buggy, pictured with her mum and sister Grace

I want to nominate my mam Geraldine Byrne Phelan from Kildangan. She is an amazing mother and a role model to me. She had cancer a number of years ago (44) but thankfully she didn’t let it beat her. She doesn’t like the word survivor. Her attitude was ‘well why shouldn’t it be me, we are like every other normal family who have to face this’. She decided to retrain and follow her dream. She is now an SNA and is loving it. — Óran Byrne Phelan

I would like to wish my mother Maureen O’Hara a wonderful Mother’s Day as we can’t be together. She lives in Mayo. Her last visit to me in Sallins was one year ago to attend my son Cillian Brazil’s confirmation in Sallins church. — Carrie Brazil

Wishing my fabulous mum Ann Barry, Kilteel, a wonderful Mother’s Day. She is a wonderful mum, grandma and great grandma. I would love for her to win a prize to celebrate Mother’s Day. From Joanne King.

There will never be a bad day no matter what while she's there to hold him for cuddles and kisses. Mommy Estela Estevam, we love you. From son Liam and husband Alex Estevam, Newbridge.

We want to wish our amazing mam Rita McCormack, from Highfield Estate, Newbridge, a fabulous Mother's Day. Thanks for everything you do for us. We love you. From your eight children.