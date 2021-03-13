LATEST: 50 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 50 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 543.

A further 16 deaths have been attributed to the virus, three of which occurred in March. The median age of those who died was 88 and their age range was 59-96.

Of the cases notified today, 269 are men / 271 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29. Some 235 cases have occurred in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 340 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 10, 570,391 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 409,662 people have received their first dose and 160,729 people have received their second dose.