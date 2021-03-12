LATEST: 80 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 80 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 646.

A further 10 people have died from the virus. Four of those deaths occurred in March. The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.

Of the cases notified today: 311 are men / 332 are women; 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old. Some 243 cases are in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 344 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 9, 553,161 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 396,089 people have received their first dose and 157,072 people have received their second dose.