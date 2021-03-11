James Corden Late Late Show appearance for Athy band Picture This

Kildare band Picture This will appear on the hit US late night chat show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, next week.

The Athy four-piece of Ryan Sheridan, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane will perform their latest single Things Are Different, on Monday night, March 15. Viewers of this side of the Atlantic can catch up with their performance on Sky or via the Late Late Show YouTube channel the following day.

Things Are Different is the first single from their upcoming third studio album. Lead singer Ryan Hennessy has said it is inspired by the chaos going on in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.