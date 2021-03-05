LATEST: 28 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Twenty-eight new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 522. A further nine deaths, four of which occurred this month, have been reported to NPHET.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.

Of the cases notified today: 275 are men / 243 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old. 280 cases occurred in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 426 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 2nd, 460,637 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 316,056 people have received their first dose; 144,581 people have received their second dose.