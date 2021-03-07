Kildare triathlon club wants new recruits

Athy Triathlon Club is looking for news members to take part in a range of online events designed to boost fitness, mental health and have fun.

Fitness activities for the adults include weekly Strength and Conditioning class on Monday nights via Zoom with Billy Stevenson from Tango Fitness, an incremental running program incorporating three runs per week – provided by Liam Kelly, a bike turbo session on Thurs nights with Niall Foley and a social Zwift (cycling app) Sunday cycle for any club members to join.

Fitness activities for the juniors involve Zoom Strength and Conditioning ‘with a twist’ J classes with Zuzana Hruz Day.

Juniors also use Triathlon Ireland Zoom classes three times a week that incorporate some bike turbo and dryland swimming exercises.

PRO Frank Maguire said: “We all know the last year has been a trying time for everyone.

“Unable to do the things we’ve done without giving it a second thought. Unable to travel far from home. Unable to see friends and loved ones.

“Athy Triathlon Club has always been a club that not only encourages activity but also has a huge social element to it as well. Our club is a great advocate for looking after physical and mental health. And we need this now more than ever.

“With that in mind, we’ve come up with a calendar of activities — both active and social — for our members. We have already had a Zoom Kahoot Quiz night that was great success. Lots of fun and banter.”

The Club also has ‘Speakers Corner’ nights where nutrition and coaching experts talk via Zoom and give advice. There are also elite athletes chatting about their life stories.

These include Cooking with the Kavanagh’s – where Padraig Kavanagh will be demonstrating his ‘now rebranded’ Kavanari spaghetti dish. Get your aprons at the ready for this delight.

Also planned is a movie night – TikTok style!! And an Easter scavenger hunt.

All of this is sure to keep the big and little kids active, entertained and help to keep the spirits up for the next while.

If you’re curious about the club, or would like to be involved, don’t hesitate to contact the Facebook page ‘Athy Triathlon Club’, or to the email address athytriclub@gmail.com.