LATEST: 47 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty-seven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 679. One further death has been attributed to the virus.

Of the cases notified today: 335 are men / 342 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old. Some 230 cases have occurred in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 744 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 18, 326,475 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 205,955 people have received their first dose and 120,520 people have received their second dose.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

“We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”