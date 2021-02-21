MISSING PERSON: Man, 35, missing from Carbury, Co Kildare

Gardaí have appealed for information on a 35-year-old man missing from Carbury, Co Kildare. Donatas Vandalauskas was last seen on Wednesday, February 17, in the St Patrick's Wood area of Edenderry.

When last seen, the missing man was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans. Gardaí are concerned for Donatas's wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Edenderry on 046 973 1290 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.