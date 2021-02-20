LATEST: 61 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Sixty-one new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 988 new cases. A further 26 deaths, 24 of which occurred in February, have been attributed to the virus. The median age of those who died was 81, and the age range was 58 to 98.

Of the cases notified today, 487 are men / 499 are women; 70% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old. Some 378 cases are in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 719 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of February 17th, 310,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 197,609 people have received their first dose and 113,291 people have received their second dose.