LATEST: 39 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 39 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 901 nationwide. An additional 47 deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. Some 44 of those deaths occurred in February, two in January and one in December. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years.

Of the cases notified today: 473 are men / 422 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old. Some 437 cases occurred in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 771 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 182,193 people have received their first dose and 98,388 people have received their second dose.