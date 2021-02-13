Interiors: Ambient lighting to give your home a glow

Ambient lighting is an important element for all interiors as it fills undefined areas of a room with a soft level of general light.

Having multiple lighting sources allows you to control how you use a room, control ambience, and create mood within your room. Good lighting can enhance your interior space, but choosing the wrong lighting can have the opposite effect.

Lighting should be chosen to suit a room's function, avoid glare and create the right mood.

Overhead lighting should turn a darkened room into daylight at the flick of a switch and is considered the main source of lighting in any room.

Overhead lighting can be provided by ceiling fixtures, chandeliers or recessed downlights. Wall lights can also work well in formal dining rooms and hallways.

Wall lights can provide both upward and downward lighting. Recessed directional downlights can also be installed in the ceiling and directed to emphasise a specific wall feature. When ambient lighting is used in conjunction with a dimmer it can create a soft and glowing ambient light.

Here are some of my favourite ceiling pendants.

The Indra

The Indra 9 light is an impressive statement ceiling pendant. Its large brass and opal glass pendant is reminiscent of the French café style.

This pendant hangs from a 1.5m chain which is height adjustable on installation. Requires 9 x 40w max SES candle lamps or LED equivalent. Its diameter is 800 mm with height 7800-2100mm.

Nabila

The Nabila 6 light pedant comprises of textured glass disk pendants and spikes with a satin nickel finish.

An ideal choice for a modern stylish home with a maximum chain length 1.5 metre making it perfect for most settings. Diameter is 55cm and it takes 6 x 40w SES candle lamps or LED equivalent.

Philippa

The Philippa 3 light ceiling pendant is a polished chrome pendant with beautiful glass petals. The elegant glass petals are suspended from a polished chrome ring to form a beautiful artichoke style pendant light.

This ceiling pendant is also adjustable in height. Diameter is 53cm and it requires 3 x 60w ES/27 GLS Bulbs.

While, most of the time, ambient light comes from ceiling pendants and downlights, it can also be provided by a culmination of accent, decorative and task lighting that produce the total ambient light.

Ambient lighting can come from ceiling lights, recessed downlights mounted to the ceiling or table and floor lamps. These types of fixtures can give an evenly diffused light level for a space.

In some cases, ambient lighting can also double as task lighting. For example, a large ceiling or decorative chandelier over a dining table provides ambient lighting for the room but also provides task lighting for the table.

Thanks again for taking the time to read my column and I hope you enjoyed my interiors column this week. If you would like any further information or any of the pendants featured in this column then please get in touch.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.