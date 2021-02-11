‘Beast from East’ caused accident near Curragh, Naas Court told

The Beast from the East — a storm which brought snow, ice and temperatures of minus 14 degrees centigrade to Ireland three years ago — was blamed for a road accident near the Curragh.

David Genocky, 49, whose address was given at Rathstewart Crescent, Monasterevin Road, Athy, was prosecuted for careless driving at Rathbride Road, on February 1, 2018.

The court heard the defendant lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a series of bends on that occasion.

He hit another vehicle and ended up on the verge. The court heard that nobody was badly injured in the accident.

The defendant was fined €1,000 by Judge Desmond Zaidan.