Six Holy Family, Newbridge, nuns have passed away in last fortnight

The deaths have sadly taken place within the last fortnight of six nuns from the Holy Family community in Newbridge.

The Holy Family Convent serves as a nursing home for elderly members of the order across Ireland. Holy Family nuns founded the town's first girls' secondary school in 1959.

Sr Patricia O'Hara, formerly of Tourlesrane, Co Sligo, passed away on January 23 at Naas Hospital. She is deeply regretted by her sisters, Bernadette and Mary, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and the community and caring staff at the Holy Family Convent. She was laid to rest on Monday, January 25.

Sr Maureen Delaney, formerly of Ballinakill, Co Laois, passed away on January 26. She is deeply regretted by her sister Sr Esther, brother, Joe, nieces, nephews, extended family, the community and staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family members and many friends. Her funeral took place on Thursday, January 28.

Sr Ellen Teresa Butler, formerly of Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny, passed away on January 27. She is deeply regretted by her sister, Clare, nieces, nephews, her extended family, the community and staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family members and many friends. Her funeral took place on January 29.

Sr Columba Donnelly, formerly of Annascaul, Co Kerry, passed away on January 30. She is deeply regretted by her sister Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, her extended family, the community and staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family members and many friends. Her funeral took place on February 1.

Sr Dympna McCloskey, formerly of Dungiven, Co Derry, passed away on February 2. She is deeply regretted by her brothers Pascal and Dermot, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, her extended family, the community and staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family members and many friends. Her funeral took place on February 4.

Sr Maria Ryan, formerly of Cappamore, Co Limerick, passed away on February 4. She is deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, her extended family, the community and staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family members and many friends. Her funeral will take place on Saturday, February 6, at 11am to St Conleth's Parish Church, with burial afterwards at St Conleth's Cemetery. The funeral can be viewed HERE.

May they rest in peace.