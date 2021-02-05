LATEST: 47 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty-seven new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a total of 1,047 nationwide. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been notified of 35 additional deaths related to the virus.

Twenty-nine of these deaths occurred in February, and six occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

Of the cases notified today: 505 are men / 540 are women; 58% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old. Some 292 cases are in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,221 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 181 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of Covid-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease. Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against Covid-19.”