The Leaning Tower of... pallets? Driver on non-essential journey fined with court date to follow
Gardaí stopped this vehicle on Wednesday while on patrol in Longford Town.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this truck for carrying a towering unsecured load of pallets through the town.
Upon inspection and further inquiries, gardaí also discovered the driver was on a non-essential journey.
The driver was issued a fine for being on a non-esssential journey and the driver will now appear before the courts for the unsecured load.
Photo: An Garda Síochána/@GardaTraffic
