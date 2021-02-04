Do you know the owner? Midlands gardai issue appeal following the recovery of stolen vintage motorcycle

Gardai in Portlaoise have made an appeal to find the owner of a recently recovered stolen vintage motorcycle.

Portlaoise Detective Unit recovered the vintage 1955 BSA motorcycle (pictured below) and are looking to reunite it with its owner.

The recovered 1955 BSA motorcycle. Photo: Garda Síochána Laois Offaly

Gardai have asked the public to assist by sharing on vintage sites and stolen motorcycle pages in an effort to find the rightful owner.

If you recognise or own this motorcycle please contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.