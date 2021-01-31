LATEST: 48 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty-eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 1,247. An additional 15 deaths from the virus were also confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. All of these deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 68-99 years.

Of the cases notified today: 579 are men and 659 are women; 60% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 39 years old.

Some 430 cases are in Dublin, 97 in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 84 in Limerick, 76 in Galway and the remaining 473 cases are spread across all other counties. As of 2pm today, 1,516 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.

“The HPSC has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises. I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place.”