Kildare man, 60s, in hospital after vicious attack during Monasterevin burglary

A man in his 60s is being treated in Naas Hospital after was seriously injured during a burglary at his Monasterevin home yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses in relation to the aggravated burglary that occurred at a domestic residence in the Duneany area of Monasterevin, Co, Kildare on Saturday evening, January 30.

Two males entered the residence and assaulted the owner of the house, a man in his 60s. He received serious injuries as a result of the assault and is currently receiving treatment in Naas General Hospital.

A number of items were taken from the property during the incident. Gardaí believe the suspected offenders fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Duneany and Kildangan areas of Monasterevin, Co Kildare, yesterday evening between the hours of 5pm and 9pm to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to the wider community of Monasterevin who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.