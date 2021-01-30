Ford Mustang Mach-E ready to accelerate zero-emission driving

The all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E – the first production Ford ever developed from the ground-up to deliver pure-electric, zero-emission driving – is arriving for customers in Europe from early 2021 (scheduled to arrive in Ireland end of quarter two 2021).

Mustang Mach-E introduces the freedom, performance and iconic character of the world’s best-selling sports car to all-electric vehicle customers. Powered by a responsive, energy-efficient, battery-electric drivetrain, the first-ever SUV member of the Mustang family is offered with a choice of single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive performance that can deliver super-car-comparable 0-100 km/h acceleration in as little as 3.7 seconds.

Standard- and extended-range battery options eliminate range anxiety – offering up to 610 km WLTP pure-electric driving range between charges for worry-free ownership and peace-of-mind.

Mustang Mach-E also breaks new ground with Ford’s most sophisticated comfort, convenience and driver assistance technology offering ever. Next-generation SYNC learns from driver behaviours to make time-saving recommendations.

Phone As A Key enables keyfob-free entry by recognising the owner’s smart phone.

Intelligent Range can more accurately calculate driving range using cloud-connectivity.

In addition, Ford’s latest assisted driving, parking and accident-avoidance technologies deliver a truly intuitive, stress-reducing driving experience.

Every Mustang Mach-E will offer Whisper, Active and Untamed drive modes that match driving dynamics and sensory experiences to the driver’s mood. The coupe-silhouetted, five-seat SUV will also get better over time using Over-the-Air Updates.

“The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most exciting vehicles Ford has ever introduced,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “This purpose-built all-electric vehicle is unique, unmistakably a Mustang, and with a leading-edge 610 km range is coming at exactly the right time for customers in Europe.”

Electrifying performance

Mustang Mach-E’s all-new platform has been developed by Ford Team Edison to take full advantage of the performance-enhancing weight distribution and torque delivery of an all-electric powertrain.

The high-performance batteries – tested at temperatures as extreme as minus 40 degrees Celsius – are secured inside a waterproof case surrounded by crash absorption protection. An advanced active liquid heating and cooling system regulates battery temperatures for optimised performance in extreme weather, improved charging times and sustained high-speed driving.

Seamlessly integrated technology

Mustang Mach-E uses advanced technologies to deliver the most comfortable and confidence-inspiring Ford ownership experience yet.

Next-generation SYNC debuts, enabling more than 80 vehicle settings to be customised – from cabin temperature and seat position to ambient lighting – for a highly personalised in-car experience. Machine learning helps better understand drivers’ habits over time, learning from each drivers’ routines to make the right navigation and communication suggestions at the right time, enabling drivers to concentrate on the road.

Advanced conversational speech recognition understands natural, everyday speech in 15 European languages to control everything from entertainment and navigation features to cabin environment and phone calls. To provide the best responses to commands and questions, the system complements on board intelligence with results from internet searches – enabled by the standard FordPass Connect modem.