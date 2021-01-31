All Things Interiors: Fabulous faux flowers to enhance your home's interior

As many of you know from my previous interior design columns, I love adding the finishing touches to a home as this can really elevate an interior design scheme.

Flower arrangements are a beautiful way to enhance your home's interior. Not only are they visually appealing, but they can also brighten up even the darkest of days by adding a cheerful ambiance to your interiors.

This week I wanted to showcase the superior range of Faux Flowers by Laura Maher Hora of The Irish Country Home. Faux floral arrangements are proving so popular among home owners these days for many reasons, including the fact that they are spending so much more time at home and also do not have the time to nurture living plants.

The Irish Country Home, established in late 2019 by Laura, provides unique arrangements of luxury faux flowers that promise the beauty of having current seasonal arrangements or hand tied bouquets without the trouble of keeping them fresh looking for as long as possible.

With many new homes being so well insulated, keeping fresh flowers alive has become a real challenge so it can be more cost effective and practical to invest in some lifelike luxury blooms instead that will last the test of time without fading or wilting. More recently, with the surge in people spending more time at home, these bespoke arrangements present a new dimension to a more pleasant and welcoming work/home environment.

The Irish Country Home offers nationwide delivery with the option of personalising gifts. The easy-to-navigate website features a capsule collection of single stems, pre-prepared arrangements, or hand-tied bouquets. Each faux stem has been carefully sourced to ensure that it is as lifelike as possible and this is something that Laura will not compromise on.

Laura herself is on hand to offer a one-to-one service to her customers by helping them choose the most suitable flowers for any room or offering advice on interior décor to match all budgets, as a result of her natural creative flair and background in interior design.

After one year in business, Laura has learned from listening to her customer feedback what styles, colour palettes and arrangements are most in demand and that, no matter how big or small, there is a space in every home for a faux floral arrangement.

Laura added, “I am delighted to have introduced the concept of faux flowers to so many people and into so many homes over the past 12 months and cannot wait to share my new seasonal products that will be launched over the coming months. My aim is to create a whole new meaning to the term artificial flowers and demonstrate how easy it is to add a bright spot anywhere!”.

You can contact Laura through the following: Website: www.theirishcountryhome.com, Instagram: @theirishcountryhome, Facebook: theirishcountryhome

Luxury faux flower arrangements can create the perfect centerpiece on a dining room table, make an inviting statement in a hallway, update a coffee table, enhance a display wall unit, brighten a kitchen island or add a touch of elegance to a bedside table. The word that comes to mind when I think of superior faux flowers is certainly more ‘beneficial’ rather than ‘artificial’.

Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in 2021 then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.