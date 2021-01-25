Gardaí issuing over 100 fines a day for 5km Covid travel breaches

Since their introduction two weeks ago, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 1,500 fines for non-essential travel.

At close of business yesterday, January 24, 2021, 909 fines had been processed for non-essential travel.

In addition to the 909 fines for non-essential travel, approximately 645 fines are currently being processed.

An Garda Síochána is continuing its series of checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country in support of public health regulations.

An Garda Síochána is reminding people that they are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

"The 5km limit includes the distance travelled from a person’s home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

"The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

"In addition, An Garda Síochána is reminding the public that travel to airports and ports should only be taken for essential reasons. Holidays abroad are not deemed essential."

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. We thank them for that.

"Unfortunately, there are still some people who are putting themselves, their loved ones and everyone they come into contact with at risk of getting COVID-19 by not complying with public health regulations. There are people dying and are seriously ill from COVID-19. Our health service and all who work in it are under serious pressure. People need to adhere to the public health regulations to help save lives and reduce that pressure.

"Please keep yourself and others safe by staying home. Only make essential journeys. Limit your contacts. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands.”