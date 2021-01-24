LATEST: 44 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty-four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 1,378.

An additional 23 deaths were confirmed today, all of which occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 61-99 years.

Of the cases notified today: 643 are men / 730 are women; 58% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 39 years old. Some 379 cases are in Dublin, 145 in Cork, 86 in Wexford, 85 in Galway, 71 in Limerick, and the remaining 612 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,931 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 218 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “While we are starting to make progress in reducing the level of the virus in the community, this is a critical time for all of us to hold firm to the public health advice. We must not let down our guard against this highly infectious disease and the risk it poses to ourselves and those most medically vulnerable to infection.

“There is a huge volume of disease in the country and the recent surge in cases continues to place an unprecedented strain on ICUs, hospitals and other frontline healthcare services. The answer lies in driving down social contacts and congregation in all settings, including in workplaces.

“Everyone who can, should work from home where possible. For those of us who cannot work from home, it is essential to follow the public health advice in the workplace, such as the wearing of face coverings when moving around communal areas. We urge all employers to facilitate home working as much as possible and to ensure strict adherence to public health measures in the workplace.”