LATEST: Shebeen raided at industrial premises had kegs, taps and bar stools

Gardaí found alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment at a shebeen raided in Swords on Saturday night.

As part of Operation Navigation, a private industrial premises was searched by gardaí in Swords, County Dublin, investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

The premises was searched under warrant by local Gardaí and ASU shortly after 10pm on Saturday, January, 23. Inquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

According to gardai, a number of persons were found present at the premises and these persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

Beer kegs found at the Swords premises. Picture: An Garda Siochana