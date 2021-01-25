'Anger' over fence at access gate to Emo Court locked down in Level 5

Kildare people who use the grounds of Emo Court, the stately home just over the Laois border, to get excercise and some relief from the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown claim that a fence has been erected to restrict access.

A member of the public who is a regular of the publicly-owned amenity said the grounds have been restricted.

He told our sister publication the Leinster Express that Emo Court was blocked off to the public at the main entrance to the Wellingtonia Avenue on Friday, January 22.

"It is used by literally hundreds of people who walk there every day. It was totally blocked off on Friday with no notice.

"No one knows why. It's a major annoyance for anyone trying to get a stroll in locally, especially with the lockdown," he said.

The man said people and are very annoyed including elderly peole whose only relief from lockdown since March is a walk in Emo Court.

The local man added that the there is unrest over how the Office of Public Works is managing the facility.

"There is growing anger with people in general," he said.

"OPW sites have been reserved between 10am and 1pm for people who are cocooning. This includes the over-70s and the medically vulnerable," says the site.

Access to the Phoenix Park in Dublin has been restricted in January due to large crowds gathering. It is run by the OPW.