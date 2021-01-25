Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the cold, wintry spell to come to an end on Tuesday with a transition to milder and more unsettled conditions.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for frost, fog and icy stretches clearing to clear in the morning. Wintry showers, mainly of rain and possible sleet, will affect the north and northwest from early on. Generally dry elsewhere with sunny spells - just isolated showers. A little less cold with highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees (north to south), in mostly moderate west to southwest breezes, stronger though along north and northwest coasts.

Cloud will increase on Monday night with a persistent spell of rain spreading from the southwest, possibly preceded by sleet for a time and some hill snow. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes, but temperatures will rise in the south and west overnight, with any frost clearing there as the rain arrives.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a damp or wet start to the day for many with rain turning to sleet or snow at times over higher ground in the north and east. A clearance to showers and occasional bright spells will soon follow from the southwest during the morning and afternoon. A milder day than of late, especially in parts of Munster, with afternoon highs ranging 6 to 11 degrees, but remaining cold in Ulster, with highs of just 1 to 4 degrees. Moderate southeasterly winds will ease mostly light before veering westerly later in the day.

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Tuesday night and mist and fog patches. Rain will turn more persistent towards dawn. Winds will be light to moderate southerly or variable. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees generally, but colder in Ulster with lows of 1 to 3 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be overcast with rain spreading to all areas Wednesday morning and becoming heavy at times bringing a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Continuing wet on Wednesday night with showers or longer spells of rain. Light to moderate southeasterly breezes will veer westerly and increase moderate to fresh, becoming strong to gale force for a time along southwest coasts. It'll be a mild and frost-free night with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cloudy or partly cloudy in most areas to start with a band of rain clearing northwards during the morning to sunny spells for a time before further rain spreads from the southwest during the afternoon. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds backing southerly and easing light to moderate in the afternoon.

The further outlook is for the weather to be changeable, with low pressure dominating.