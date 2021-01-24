Sulkie racers fined by Kildare gardai after attempted road race near Athy

Five men from Dublin who were attempting to race sulkies on a Kildare road were fined by local members of An Garda Siochána recently.

Community gardaí and detectives from Athy stopped the group on the N9 roadway. According to the gardaí, the men were well outside their 5km Covid-19 travel area, and were "attempting to race sulkies".

"This is not essential travel," said gardaí.