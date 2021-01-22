ALERT: Popular snacks sold in major Irish supermarket recalled from shelves over pesticides

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for certain batches of SuperValu Seed Mix and SuperValu Sesame Seeds due to the unauthorised presence of the pesticide ethylene oxide.

The products are sold in SuperValu stores across the country.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide and is toxic to humans. The pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.

Although the consumption of products containing the contaminated sesame seeds does not pose an immediate risk to health, there may be heath issues if there is continued consumption of the pesticide over a long period.

"Musgrave is recalling certain batches of its SuperValu Seed Mix and Sesame Seeds due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

The implicated products' pack sizes, best-before dates and lot numbers are listed below:

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.