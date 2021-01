Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Anne Quilton McAreavey, 16 years, and Gabrielle Quilton McAreavey, 15 years, who are both missing from the Dundalk area since January 8, 2021.

Anne is described as being 5'1" with brown hair, of slim build and with brown eyes.

Gabrielle is described as being 5’3” with brown hair, slim build and with brown eyes.

Anne and Gabrielle were last seen in the Dundalk area and are believed to be currently with one another.