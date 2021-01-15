ALERT: Batches of popular baby cereals recalled due to possible presence of apple stalks

Cow & Gate and Aptamil have recalled batches of their muesli range due to the possible presence of apple stalks, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.

The alert was issued on Friday by the FSAI and the implicated batches were sold in shops and supermarkets around the country.

The affected products are:

Cow & Gate My First Muesli Baby Cereal +10 Months (330g pack) with a best before of 13/10/2

Aptamil Oats, Raisin and Apple Bircher Muesli +10 months (275g pack) with a best before of 27/12/21

Aptamil Multigrain & Fruit Bircher Muesli (275g pack) with a best before of 28/12/21

"Nutricia is recalling certain batches of its Cow & Gate and Aptamil muesli range due to the possible presence of apple stalks," reads a statement on the FSAI website.

"No other batches are implicated.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches."