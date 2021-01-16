Kildare farmers receive €34.5 million from Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

The Department of Agriculture, has paid just under €2 billion to farmers across the State, between September and December 2020, with Kildare farmers receiving €34,540,432.77.

In mid-September payments under 2020 Schemes commenced and, from that date to end of year, a total of almost €1.73 billion was paid out directly to farmers, under a range of schemes operated by this Department.

A breakdown of the total amount paid by scheme can be viewed HERE. There are also details of a breakdown of payments made by county for the main schemes. However, the figures exclude Traditional farm buildings scheme, Hen Harrier, Pearl Mussel Project and European Innovation Partnerships.

According to the Department, these payments are a vital support for farmers across the country and contribute greatly to maximising income and cash flow in the sector in what was a very challenging year for farmers.